Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 8,436 Shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF $TOPT

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.24% of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Price Performance

TOPT opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $418.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Profile

The iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Top 20 Select index. The fund seeks to mirror the performance of an index comprising the top 20 largest US firms by market-cap in the S&P 500. The companies are weighted by their float-adjusted market-cap TOPT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

