Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVSE Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 127.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,131,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,496,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,450,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSE opened at $65.43 on Friday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $163.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71.

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

