Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 146,241 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth $10,738,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Q2 by 30.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 565,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after buying an additional 132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at $10,397,000.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.58 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.87 million. Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,628.61. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,713 shares of company stock valued at $592,376 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

