Torm Plc $TRMD Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Torm were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Torm by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Torm by 22.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Torm by 1,712.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Torm by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Torm by 4,694.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.06. Torm Plc has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Torm ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.49 million. Torm had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Torm Plc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Torm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Torm’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Torm in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Pareto Securities lowered Torm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Torm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $23.00 price target on shares of Torm and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

