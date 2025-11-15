Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $190,000 in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. $AVDL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDL. Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,946,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 395,040 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,055,000. Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 264,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVDL opened at $23.56 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

