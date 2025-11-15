Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $104,000 in ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 196,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ICL Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

