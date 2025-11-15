17,146 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR $LX Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 33.0% in the first quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,305,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after buying an additional 1,315,208 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 663,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $44,048,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1,862.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,715,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 201.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 991,075 shares in the last quarter.

LX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $4.07 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $684.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LexinFintech declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

