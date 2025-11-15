JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

GFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 132,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

