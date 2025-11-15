Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,777 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises 1.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,316,000 after buying an additional 778,079 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,852,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,699,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,711,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 509.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 194,289 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $92,168.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,651.30. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $560,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,218,964. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,812 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

