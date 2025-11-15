Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $128,000 Investment in NPK International Inc. $NPKI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter valued at $7,615,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPKI opened at $11.95 on Friday. NPK International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.00.

NPK International ( NYSE:NPKI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. NPK International had a negative net margin of 62.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NPKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In related news, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 68,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $712,384.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,095,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,740.42. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 71,909 shares of company stock valued at $743,559 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

