3,382 Shares in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,198,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 997,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after buying an additional 112,282 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $39,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,878,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Cfra Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

