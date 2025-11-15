Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3,590.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 114.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 31.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITUB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

