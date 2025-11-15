Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 11,805 Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 45.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Marcus by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Stock Down 2.6%

Marcus stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. Marcus Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Marcus had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.91%.The company had revenue of $210.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Marcus declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

