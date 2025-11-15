Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 546.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,389.34. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.06 per share, with a total value of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,984.06. This represents a 100.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

