Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $83.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

