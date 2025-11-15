Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,210 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,497 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:GPC opened at $127.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $143.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

