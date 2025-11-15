Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 18.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,902 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $77,164.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,070.14. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Powl sold 8,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $79,485.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,676 shares in the company, valued at $891,103.44. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 122,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,657 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ KURA opened at $11.20 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $974.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.