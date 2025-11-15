Savant Capital LLC Sells 3,401 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $170.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.94 and its 200 day moving average is $219.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.