Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 16.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 54,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,955,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,361,000 after acquiring an additional 190,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 35.60, a current ratio of 35.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $57.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

In other Ladder Capital news, Director Jeffrey B. Steiner sold 19,481 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $212,148.09. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,416.79. The trade was a 41.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LADR. Wall Street Zen lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

