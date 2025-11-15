Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

ARQT stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 89,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,830.88. This trade represents a 10.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $417,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,498.50. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 241,661 shares of company stock worth $5,174,398 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

