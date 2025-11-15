Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 47,622 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,622 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $1,873,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,299.75. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 146,315 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,224,656.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,815.65. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,834,177 shares of company stock worth $14,655,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

About Peloton Interactive

Free Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

