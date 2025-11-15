Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $909,000 Position in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of UMH Properties worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 594,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 3,361.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 457,200 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in UMH Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UMH Properties

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 362,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,271.92. The trade was a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,054,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,964,319.92. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,743 shares of company stock worth $155,097 and have sold 55,700 shares worth $818,192. 8.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.