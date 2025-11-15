Insider Selling: Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $513,500.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Bueker sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,999. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 465.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.