Insider Selling: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) SVP Sells $415,548.80 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Litterio sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $415,548.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,763.20. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.95 and its 200-day moving average is $221.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.16. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.26 and a 52-week high of $327.68.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,858.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,010,000 after acquiring an additional 272,902 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 469.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 85,457 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 158,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after buying an additional 74,461 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,284,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 135,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFPT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

