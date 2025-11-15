TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ TBRG opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.57. TruBridge has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.48. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. TruBridge has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TruBridge will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 18,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $383,014.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 817,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,531,005.19. This represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,903 shares of company stock valued at $990,503. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TruBridge by 77.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 117,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TruBridge by 177.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 96,931 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in TruBridge during the third quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge during the second quarter worth $1,792,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

