HC Wainwright Has Bullish Forecast for FDMT FY2026 Earnings

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.22). The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($4.75) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.87) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $616.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.96.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.01. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 174,314.17%.The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 117.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 322,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $32,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,128. The trade was a 42.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,128 shares of company stock worth $92,100 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

