Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY)

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s current price.

ULY has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Urgent.ly in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Urgent.ly in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Urgent.ly alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ULY

Urgent.ly Stock Performance

Shares of ULY stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Urgent.ly has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -1.53.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million.

Institutional Trading of Urgent.ly

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urgent.ly stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Urgent.ly as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.