Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.36. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

