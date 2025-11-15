Profund Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $142,281,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,509 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,321,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,808,000 after buying an additional 1,822,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,679,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,403,000 after buying an additional 936,753 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,964.80. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $203,796.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,979.08. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

