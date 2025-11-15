Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,651 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,847,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,681,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 649,642 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 758,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 456,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 171,947 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $40.64.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

