Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMBD

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.52% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 144.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMBD stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40.

About Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

