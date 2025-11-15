Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,136 Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 50.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Blain Tiffany sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $812,971.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,748. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

