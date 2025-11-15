RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $50.12. 58,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 155,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.
RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09.
About RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
