Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:URAN) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:URAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.37 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 10,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $22.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 3.80.

Institutional Trading of Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URAN. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter.

About Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF

The Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF (URAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies from around the world associated with the uranium and nuclear industries. The fund selects and weights companies based on revenue-based thematic scores.

