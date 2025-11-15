Franklin Ethereum ETF (BATS:EZET) Trading 19.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Franklin Ethereum ETF (BATS:EZET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 19.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $23.7620. Approximately 161,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.
Franklin Ethereum ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Ethereum ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Ethereum ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Ethereum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Ethereum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Ethereum ETF by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,969 shares in the last quarter.
Franklin Ethereum ETF Company Profile
The Franklin Ethereum ETF (EZET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Ether using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Ether EZET was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.
