Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.96 and last traded at $35.2750. Approximately 1,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90.

About Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

