SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94. 2,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.
SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.
SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF
About SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The SPDR SSgA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCJ was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.