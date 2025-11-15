SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94. 2,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF

About SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 184.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR SSgA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCJ was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

