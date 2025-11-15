Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSE:NVHE.U) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSE:NVHE.U – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.81 and last traded at C$12.81. 1,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.60.

Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.59.

