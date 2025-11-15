Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) Trading 5.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.9350 and last traded at $0.9287. Approximately 318,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,222,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8787.

Captivision Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Captivision

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Captivision stock. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.10% of Captivision worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Captivision Company Profile

Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

