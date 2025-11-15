Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $569,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,990 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $559,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Santander began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.