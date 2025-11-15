Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Woodward by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD stock opened at $260.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $274.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Woodward

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WWD. Northcoast Research upgraded Woodward to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

