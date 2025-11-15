Head to Head Comparison: DevvStream (DEVS) & Its Rivals

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DevvStream to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DevvStream and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DevvStream $30,000.00 -$12.07 million -0.61 DevvStream Competitors $41.37 million -$18.54 million 94.32

DevvStream’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DevvStream. DevvStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DevvStream 1 0 0 0 1.00 DevvStream Competitors 231 266 217 3 1.99

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DevvStream and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 101.09%. Given DevvStream’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DevvStream has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

DevvStream has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DevvStream’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DevvStream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DevvStream N/A N/A -140.26% DevvStream Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of DevvStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of DevvStream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DevvStream competitors beat DevvStream on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About DevvStream

DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

