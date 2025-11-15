Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNIY shares. Zacks Research cut Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised Bankinter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $879.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.38 million. Bankinter had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

