Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. $RMNI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,609 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Rimini Street worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 349,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 42,542 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in Rimini Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 3,886,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,599,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,478 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street Price Performance

RMNI opened at $3.85 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rimini Street

Insider Buying and Selling at Rimini Street

In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 100,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $421,045.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,334.40. This represents a 40.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,366 shares of company stock valued at $864,728. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rimini Street

(Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.