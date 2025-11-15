Gary Martz Sells 5,000 Shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) EVP Gary Martz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,488. This trade represents a 15.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Greif had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.52%.The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.11%.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Greif from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Greif by 36.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 4.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Greif by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Greif by 1.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

