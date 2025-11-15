Insider Buying: Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Insider Buys C$250,025.00 in Stock

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Mahoney bought 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$250,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,500 shares in the company, valued at C$500,050. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position.

Enerflex Stock Performance

EFX opened at C$18.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.28. Enerflex Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$8.74 and a twelve month high of C$19.40.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.734413 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$17.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerflex from C$19.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Enerflex

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.