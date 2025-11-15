National Pension Service Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 34.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 89,445 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 309,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE CAG opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $28.69.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.