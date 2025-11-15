FY2026 EPS Estimates for MPAA Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Motorcar Parts of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Motorcar Parts of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MPAA opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $256.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.03 and a beta of 1.42. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,386 shares during the period. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,425,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

