Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $31.97 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,798,000 after purchasing an additional 246,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $796,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,169,000 after buying an additional 2,094,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,972 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

