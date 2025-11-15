National Pension Service Increases Stake in Owens Corning Inc $OC

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 67.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,930,000 after buying an additional 957,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $91,698,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after acquiring an additional 553,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.47 and a 200 day moving average of $138.57. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI set a $121.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

